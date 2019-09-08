Celebrating families: Grandparents enjoyed a day of games, music at Market Square - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Celebrating families: Grandparents enjoyed a day of games, music at Market Square

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 2:30 pm

Celebrating families: Grandparents enjoyed a day of games, music at Market Square By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

More than 100 abuelitos and abuelitas gathered Saturday at the Market Square to celebrate national Grandparents Day with live mariachi, folklore dancing, loteria and informational booths organized by the Housing Authority and the Healthy Communities of Brownsville.

“This event is very unique for the community. It is the first time we are doing it in Market Square and it’s all about the grandparents in Brownsville,” Andres Guerra, public relations and marketing intern at Housing Authority, said. “We have loteria, we have music from Carlotta Petrina, we will have some exercises and this is a very fun event for the community.”

The yearly “De Fiesta Con mis Abuelos” event was created to celebrate the national Grandparents Day for the aging population of Brownsville and to bring the community together for the fun activities.

At the event, there were booths from All Well Superior HealthPlan, United States Census Bureau and Aquario Primary Home Care, among others.

Sponsors of the event include City of Brownsville, United Health Care, Superior HealthPlan, Parks and Recreation Department and Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta K. Petrina.

In an interview with Hilda Ledezma, supportive services director at Housing Authority, she said grandparents are a very active population in the community and bringing activities like “De Fiesta Con Mis Abuelos” really helps families do things together.

“They are a very active population in our community. They are very involved in society and bringing activities like this to celebrate them can also bring more opportunities for families to do things together and acknowledge the value that our grandparents have for our family.”

Guerra said organizers are very grateful to the sponsors of the event and that they are really looking forward to next year’s event.

“We are very grateful for our partners, Healthy Communities of Brownsville, City of Brownsville, Housing Authority, HealthPlan and many more,” Guerra said. “It’s bigger than we expected and it has been just a really fun event. A lot of people are still coming and Market Square is getting popular in Brownsville, so I think this is really adding to it and we are really looking forward to next year.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Sunday, September 8, 2019 2:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]