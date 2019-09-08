Celebrating families: Grandparents enjoyed a day of games, music at Market Square

More than 100 abuelitos and abuelitas gathered Saturday at the Market Square to celebrate national Grandparents Day with live mariachi, folklore dancing, loteria and informational booths organized by the Housing Authority and the Healthy Communities of Brownsville.

“This event is very unique for the community. It is the first time we are doing it in Market Square and it’s all about the grandparents in Brownsville,” Andres Guerra, public relations and marketing intern at Housing Authority, said. “We have loteria, we have music from Carlotta Petrina, we will have some exercises and this is a very fun event for the community.”

The yearly “De Fiesta Con mis Abuelos” event was created to celebrate the national Grandparents Day for the aging population of Brownsville and to bring the community together for the fun activities.

At the event, there were booths from All Well Superior HealthPlan, United States Census Bureau and Aquario Primary Home Care, among others.

Sponsors of the event include City of Brownsville, United Health Care, Superior HealthPlan, Parks and Recreation Department and Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta K. Petrina.

In an interview with Hilda Ledezma, supportive services director at Housing Authority, she said grandparents are a very active population in the community and bringing activities like “De Fiesta Con Mis Abuelos” really helps families do things together.

“They are a very active population in our community. They are very involved in society and bringing activities like this to celebrate them can also bring more opportunities for families to do things together and acknowledge the value that our grandparents have for our family.”

Guerra said organizers are very grateful to the sponsors of the event and that they are really looking forward to next year’s event.

“We are very grateful for our partners, Healthy Communities of Brownsville, City of Brownsville, Housing Authority, HealthPlan and many more,” Guerra said. “It’s bigger than we expected and it has been just a really fun event. A lot of people are still coming and Market Square is getting popular in Brownsville, so I think this is really adding to it and we are really looking forward to next year.”

