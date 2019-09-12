CBS 4 meteorologist dead at 26 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

CBS 4 meteorologist dead at 26

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 1:31 pm

CBS 4 meteorologist dead at 26 Staff report Brownsville Herald

KGBT meteorologist Alex Herbst died Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release. He was 26.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of our CBS4 family,” said Linda Guerrero Deicla, station general manager, in a news release. “Alex was intelligent, funny and a pleasure to work with.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including his mother, Jan, and his brother, Mathew.”

Herbst earned a master’s degree in geosciences from Mississippi State University before joining the weather team for CBS 4 in June 2018.

“Alex was always willing to help everyone in the newsroom,” said Amy Sullivan, CBS 4 news director, in the release. “He was the most positive person, always had a joke or witty comeback for everyone.”

Herbst incorporated experiments into his broadcasts, usually documenting the effects of heat on food and objects.

In a recent Tweet, Herbst said if he wasn’t a weatherman, he’d likely be a politician.

“I’d probably run for public office,” he wrote. “I love helping people and trying to make a difference in my community.

“And of course fighting for what I believe in.”

