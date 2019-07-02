CBP seizes large amount of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday discovered nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle’s gas tank.

Federal authorities charged Cruz Denazareth Rey. Jr. after CBP officers discovered 89.8 pounds of methamphetamine inside the 2007 Volkswagon he drove to the B&M International Bridge, according to a criminal complaint.

Rey, who is a Brownsville resident, did not show at his scheduled first appearance because he was not medically clear, court records indicate.

Those records do not elaborate on the medical condition.

Rey is charged with conspiracy to intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 89.8 pounds of methamphetamine.