CBP seizes large amount of meth - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

CBP seizes large amount of meth

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:30 pm

CBP seizes large amount of meth Staff Report Brownsville Herald

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday discovered nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle’s gas tank.

Federal authorities charged Cruz Denazareth Rey. Jr. after CBP officers discovered 89.8 pounds of methamphetamine inside the 2007 Volkswagon he drove to the B&M International Bridge, according to a criminal complaint.

Rey, who is a Brownsville resident, did not show at his scheduled first appearance because he was not medically clear, court records indicate.

Those records do not elaborate on the medical condition.

Rey is charged with conspiracy to intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 89.8 pounds of methamphetamine.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]