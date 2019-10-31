CBP reminds public of prohibited agricultural items

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking that travelers observing the All Souls Day (Día de los Muertos) holiday be mindful of the agricultural items used in decorations for altares that are prohibited entry into the United States.

CBP writes that one common ornamental plant used in the construction of altares is murraya, or orange jasmine, which is a host plant for an insect called Asian citrus psyllid, or Diaphorina citri Kuwayama. The insects can carry citrus greening disease, also known as “huanglongbing”.

Infections spread by the bacteria can have a detrimental effect on citrus production as demonstrated by outbreaks in India, Asia, Southeast Asia, the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. Citrus greening disease is capable of infecting most citrus varieties.

Oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, sour oranges and sweet limes are all prohibited entry into the United States, as are other fruits commonly used in altares including guavas, mangoes, peaches and pomegranates.

“ Our CBP agriculture specialists play a vital role in preventing plant pests and diseases not known to exist in the U.S. from taking root and inflicting ecological and economic harm on American agriculture,” said Director of Field Operations David P. Higgerson, Laredo Field Office.

The agency notes that failure to declare prohibited agricultural items can result in fines of up to $1,000 and up to $250,000 for commercial importation. A complete list of prohibited agricultural items is provided by the USDA.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com