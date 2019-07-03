CBP quietly announces plans for 19 miles of border wall in Cameron County

The federal government confirmed Wednesday that it plans to build 19 miles of new border wall in Cameron County.

In advertisements published in The Brownsville Herald, Valley Morning Star and The Monitor, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it is soliciting public comments on the location and potential impacts of border barrier projects, including 19 miles of levee/border wall in Cameron County, 24 miles of levee wall system in Hidalgo County and 52 miles of border wall system in Starr County for a total of 95 miles of new border structures in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Cameron County, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is targeting 11 areas from south of Santa Maria at the Hidalgo/Cameron County line down to Brownsville, where CBP wants to build four miles of levee wall in areas just south of the city and another 7.1 miles to the west of the city.

South of Los Indios, the government intends to build 1.2 miles of new border wall. Just to the southeast of Bluetown, CBP has planned 3.8 miles of border wall with another 2.7 miles south of Santa Maria, at the county line.

Comments will be accepted until Aug. 26 and can be submitted through www.regulations.gov, by searching USCBP-2019-0018 or via mail to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, DC 20229-1100.

