CBP encouraging expedited opportunities for cross-border travelers

Customs officers at the Anzalduas, Hidalgo and Pharr international bridges are advising the traveling public on options to help expedite cross-border travel during the holiday season.

“In the days and weeks preceding Christmas and New Years’ holidays, CBP officers at our international bridges experience significant increases in vehicular traffic and tourist permit traffic,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, who is in charge of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation at the three bridges. “Our proactive facilitation measures, including encouragement of filing I-94 applications online along with SENTRI and Ready Lane usage, will help to increase efficiency and mitigate wait times during these peak travel periods.”

These permits can be obtained online via http://i94.cbp.dhs.gov. CBP is also encouraging travelers to obtain radio-frequency identification technology-equipped travel documents, such as new versions of passport cards and “resident alien cards” so they can use expedited lanes when crossing.

Border wait times can be monitored through the BWT app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.