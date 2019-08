U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande in Starr County were shot at this morning, according to a news release.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agents were patrolling on the river near Fronton when they were fired upon by four suspects on the Mexican side of the river.

They say the suspects were all armed with automatic weapons and shot more than 50 rounds at them.

The Border Patrol boat was struck several times but none of the agents aboard were injured.