CBP awards more than $800 million in contracts for new border walls

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded three contracts to build 65 miles of new border wall through Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties at a cost of $812 million.

The border wall will include an 18-30 foot tall steel bollard wall, roads, lighting, cameras, and other equipment. CBP says construction is expected to begin early next year and built on land where there is no existing wall.

Nearly 21 miles of the new wall will be built in Starr County at a cost of $257,808,800. The contract was given to Southern Border Constructors to build five sections beginning west of the Falcon Dam Port of Entry and connect to other new border wall segments.

Southern Border Constructors also received a second contract to build 22 miles of new border wall in Starr and Hidalgo counties for $258,085,400. The two sections will begin east of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry and connect to other segments.

The final contract was awarded to Gibraltar-Caddell Joint Venture to build 22 miles of wall within Cameron and Hidalgo counties at a price of $296,709,805. The contract calls for building 12 sections of wall beginning east of the Pharr Port of Entry.

CBP says the 65 miles of border are not part of the national emergency declaration made by President Donald Trump.

According to the news release, the new sections will not be built at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, La Lomita Historical Park, Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, within or east of the Vista del Mar Ranch tract of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, or the National Butterfly Center.