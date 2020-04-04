CBP and SAT modify hours of operation for Los Indios International Bridge

The United States Customs and Border Protection and Servicio de Administración Tribunaria [SAT] in Mexico have modified the hours of operation for the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios as a binational effort to reduce the immediate threats to life due to COVID-19.

The hours of operation starting Monday are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for passenger vehicles and pedestrian traffic traveling both southbound and northbound with the hours of operation for commercial vehicles remining the same and continuing to conduct business as usual, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said in a press release.

The other bridges are expected to continue regular hours of operation:

<< Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates, open 6:00 a.m. to midnight.

<< Gateway International Bridge, open 24 hours.

<< B&M International Bridge , open 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

In a press release CBP said the impact of COVID-19 has altered cross border activity, which has seen a significant decrease in vehicular traffic as travelers have adjusted to new norms.

The press release states that CBP and SAT will be implementing necessary measures in compliance with federal social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our workers and the traveling public.

“These temporary hours changes will enable CBP and SAT to maximize resources, continue our ability to provide essential services to the public and observe necessary safety requirements for our employees across the Laredo Field Office area of operations,” said Randy J. Howe, Director, Field Operations, Laredo Field Office, in the press release.

Judge Treviño said in the press release these changes will allow CBP to better utilize their resources. He asks the public to practice social distancing at all times and be mindful of personal hygiene practices which are considered as preventative measures to mitigate exposure to COVID-19.

"In an effort to reduce the spread and exposure of all, please protect yourself, to protect us," he said.

For more information, contact Cameron County International Bridge System at (956) 574- 8771.

