Catholic churches in RGV make changes to Mass amid coronavirus worries - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Catholic churches in RGV make changes to Mass amid coronavirus worries

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:29 pm

Catholic churches in RGV make changes to Mass amid coronavirus worries By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is urging its churches to take precautionary measures with the reports of increased cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

Although there have been no reports of the virus in the Rio Grande Valley, the diocese says “it is prudent to take precautionary measures to protect the public health.”

Bishop Daniel E. Flores is requesting churches implement the following modifications as soon as possible:

>>Discontinuing the drinking of wine from chalice

>>Forgoing the holding of hands at the Lord’s prayers

>>A bow of the head for the Sign of Peace in place of shaking hands

>>Offering hand sanitizer stations at church and school entrances

>>Working with altar teams and parish volunteers to sanitize pews and hymnals

>>The removal of holy water from stoops at church doors

According to World Meter, there have been 164 confirmed cases and 11 deaths due to the Coronavirus in the United States. Texas has one reported case out of Houston involving a 70-year-old man, who remains hospitalized under isolation. He is listed in stable conditions.

Posted in on Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:29 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]