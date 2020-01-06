Castro’s attorney files motion; Document claims arrest was illegal

An attorney for BISD Trustee Erasmo Castro has submitted a motion to suppress any oral statements made by Castro, as well as records of field sobriety tests and involuntary blood tests taken by law enforcement at the time of his DWI arrest in September.

Castro was arrested on Sept. 2 by officers responding to East Morrison Road and Stagecoach Trail at 1:05 a.m. in reference to a traffic accident. On scene, officers encountered Castro’s 2016 Fiat with damage to the driver’s side and a flat tire. The report stated the Fiat was off the road and sitting on grass, according to a police report obtained by The Brownsville Herald.

Attorney Angela P. Nix filed the document on Friday. “The statements, admission, or confessions allegedly made by defendant were the product of custodial interrogation,” she wrote in the first point of the motion.

Nix alleged that any admissions or confessions made by Castro were not made voluntarily, in violation of Texas state law and the Due Process of Law Clause of the Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth amendments under the U.S. Constitution.

Castro’s attorney also argued that any statements made were given after Castro invoked his rights to counsel and silence, and before he initiated further conversation with the police.

The motion claims that Castro’s arrest was illegal.

“ Defendant alleged that the field sobriety tests, the illegal arrest, and the involuntary blood test were all fruits of the poisonous tree and additionally suppressible,” Nix wrote.

According to previous reports, Castro submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was unable to perform the Walk and Turn Test and the One Leg Stand. He was placed in custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The report stated that Castro was read his Miranda Warnings in English and was transported to the city jail, where he was read his Statutory Warnings.

The man refused to submit to breath and blood tests. Instead, Brownsville Police Department officers obtained a search warrant from Municipal Judge Phil Bellamy and the sample was collected at Valley Regional Medical Center.

The practice of obtaining a warrant to collect breath and blood tests in suspected DWI cases is standard in Cameron County under its “no-refusal” policy.

The blood kit was booked into the evidence locker and the Fiat was impounded. The report states, “On a Facebook search, Castro had posted at 11:32 p.m. that he was at Doghouse with friends and his brother.” The photos were attached to the report, according to The Brownsville Herald archives.

Castro was charged with one count of DWI, a Class B misdemeanor, and posted a $1,500 bond.

In late December, District Attorney Luis V. Saenz asked Cameron County Court- at- Law No. 1 Judge Arturo A. McDonald Jr. to increase Castro’s bail to $3,000 after a local blogger allegedly informed the DA that Castro had plans to travel to Monterrey.

Castro had also posted photos from Matamoros on his personal Facebook page.

An unsigned order in response to Saenz’s motion has been entered into the public court record. It contains two options for a judge to rule upon - whether Castro will be re-arrested, or whether a hearing will be scheduled to adjudicate Saenz’s motion to alter bond.

Employees at the County Clerk’s office said that the unsigned order was blank because it had not yet been reviewed by a judge.

