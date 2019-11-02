Castro fights public petition; Trustee asks court for a new venue

Brownsville Independent School District trustee Erasmo Castro Jr. has filed a motion to dismiss a petition to oust him from his board position following a Sept. 2 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

In an affidavit filed Monday, Castro asked the 197th state District Court for a transfer of venue as he believes an impartial trial is not possible due to the existence of prejudice against him “by influential persons.”

In Castro’s affidavit, the trustee wrote that people have been stalking, harassing, and posting death threats against him online. In the document, Castro alleged that Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz and the Brownsville Police Department did not pursue charges against people who made death threats against him and harassed his family.

Also in the affidavit, Castro alleged that Saenz’s brother, Mario Saenz, previously attempted to coerce him to vote to dismiss then-Superintendent Esperanza Zendejas and that the brothers are coaching petitioners Zachary Blevins, Jesus Guevara, Josue Covarrubias, and Rocio Patino.

The petition to remove Castro from his public office was filed Sept. 24.

Additionally, Castro notes that The Brownsville Herald has previously written about the petition, and that “daily publications, TV news stories, blogs and social media posts” are grounds for the transfer of venue away from Cameron County, as he fears for his life and for those of his family and friends.

The motion to quash and dismiss the petition features affidavits containing statements from three people who say that Castro has been harassed and threatened on social media.

The document argues that Castro has a “constitutionally protected right to an alcoholic beverage while off duty” and alleges that “Drink and you are out is the consequence for drinking anything.”

Castro was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated in the early hours of Sept. 2 in the 900 block of Morrison Road. According to The Brownsville Herald archives, he was arraigned on one count of DWI, a class B misdemeanor, and was released on $1,500 bond.

“I accept responsibility for putting myself in a place where my sobriety could be questioned,” he said at the time.

Castro was elected to the BISD Board of Trustees in November 2018.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com