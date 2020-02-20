Castro enters guilty plea to DWI charge - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Castro enters guilty plea to DWI charge

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:51 pm

Castro enters guilty plea to DWI charge BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Former BISD Trustee Erasmo Castro appeared in court Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a DWI charge stemming from an incident in early September.

The charge is a Class B Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. On Thursday, Castro was convicted on his guilty plea and sentenced to six months in jail with the sentence suspended, according to court records.

The records also indicated that Castro was placed on community supervision for 12 months and ordered to pay a $550 fine.

Cameron County Court-at-Law No. 1. Judge Arturo A. McDonald, Jr. told the court that he doesn’t like to place defendants in community service and opted to require Castro to attend DWI classes and a victim impact panel, according to the case file.

Additionally, Castro will be required to attend drug/alcohol counseling and submit to random drug/alcohol screening for a period of four months, the record stated.

Additionally, Castro's attorney Angela P. Nix asked McDonald to consider placing Castro in deferred adjudication, partially based on a previous offense in 1992 for which he was placed in the program.

An attorney for the state opposed that request, stating that Castro did not complete the program and had additional prior offenses. The attorney argued that since Castro’s DWI charge involved a vehicle crash, the state would not offer the program.

The judge declined Nix’s request for deferred adjudication and opted for a six-month probated sentence. “You know how it works. If you blow it, I put you in jail,” the judge said.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:51 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]