Castillo: Everyone should assume they have coronavirus; doctor says change habits

Dr. James Castillo III, health authority for Cameron County Public Health, says that in the absence of mass-testing capabilities, the way to keep coronavirus from spreading out of control is for everyone to act like they already have it.

A person can have coronavirus and feel fine and have no idea they’re spreading it, he said, adding that habits like touching one’s face, handshaking and cheek-kissing in greeting have to stop “right now.” Those habits should be replaced by relentless hand-washing, because “soap and water kills this stuff,” Castillo said. Disinfect hard surfaces at home. Avoid unnecessary gatherings.

“The things we used to really enjoy doing in life, we need to put on hold,” he said. “Birthday parties, optional things.”

It’s important to self-quarantine at home if you think you’ve been in contact with someone with coronavirus. If you get sick self-isolate at home away from family members and pets, Castillo said. It’s vital not to deluge the county’s hospitals, which need to be reserved for the sickest of the sick, he said.

“Everybody has a role to play in this,” Castillo said. “We have limited resources. But we know how this virus spreads. And so what everybody needs to do is be really conscious of that. If you get sick, we need to work to keep our hospitals available for those who need it. So when people get sick, they need to stay home. It might be a cold. It might be something else. They need to stay home. Most people will either have no symptoms, very mild symptoms, or pretty ugly symptoms and you’ll feel bad but you’ll get better at home. If you’re getting sick at home you need to self-isolate. Most people get over this at home.”

However, if a loved one is experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or fainting, call 911, he said.

For questions or concerns about coronavirus, call the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650.