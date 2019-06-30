Candlelight vigil for asylum seekers is today

The Angry Tias and Abuelas, a nonprofit organization that advocates for dignity and justice for individuals and families seeking asylum at the border, will host a candlelight vigil for the migrants who have died in an attempt to cross into the United States and seek asylum at 8 p.m. today at the Alice Wilson Hope Park.

The same event will happen at the same time at McAllen’s Bus Station.

The idea for the event started with a heartbreaking photo that became a worldwide portrait of what happens at the border — a picture of the bodies of a 25-year-old father holding his 2-year-old daughter tucked inside his shirt for protection. They both drowned in the Rio Grande at Matamoros.

Oscar Alberto Martinez and Valeria Martinez are two of the 175 reported deaths at the United States-Mexico border so far this year, according to the Missing Migrants Project.

Martinez and his wife and daughter left El Salvador in an attempt to seek asylum and save money to buy a house. They waited for two months in Mexico to apply for asylum.

“I had people asking on Facebook if there was going to be a vigil and, so, we decided to do it so they can see the reality of what is happening and so they can understand that our government is wrong in making them stay in Mexico while they’re seeking asylum,” Cindy Candia, one of the founders of The Angry Tias and Abuelas, said in an interview.

International treaties and federal law require the government to evaluate a claim for asylum from anyone who enters the United States, whether that person arrives legally, through a port of entry or illegally by crossing the border and being apprehended.

“Seeking asylum is legal, the way to do it is stepping foot on U.S. soil and you’re able to seek asylum,” Candia said. “Our government is wrong by stopping the asylum seekers on the bridge. That is very illegal.”

People hoping to enter the U.S. are being forced to wait south of the border because two U.S. policies, announced in December, are limiting the number of asylum applications per day that border stations accept and are requiring many of those who have applied for asylum to wait in Mexico while their cases make their way through the legal system.

It is unknown how long asylum seekers have to wait in Mexico but some of them have been waiting for as long as seven months. The Associated Press reported there are 18,000 people waiting to apply for asylum in Mexico and there are another 14,000 who have already applied and are waiting for their case to be decided.

“It is a very illegal process and our government is choosing to make it a very difficult process,” Candia said.

To volunteer with the Angry Tias and Abuelas visit “Angry Tias and Abuelas of the RGV” on Facebook.