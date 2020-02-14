Camille Playhouse presents Lost in Yonkers - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Camille Playhouse presents Lost in Yonkers

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 9:30 am

The Camille Playhouse invites the public to attend its closing weekend of Lost in Yonkers production.

Lost In Yonkers is a coming-of-age story set in Yonkers, New York. Neil Simon’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play centers around two brothers, Arty and Jay, who live with their grandmother and their mentally challenged Aunt Bella, while their father travels, desperately trying to scrape enough money together while working as a salesman to pay off his debts to a loan shark, and their mother has died of cancer.

Over the course of the play, the young boys learn lessons about love, responsibility and the importance of family that will carry them into adulthood.

Closing weekend performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for general admission student and $7 for children.

For more information, call (956) 542-8900.

