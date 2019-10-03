Camille Playhouse celebrates local culture with masked gala - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Camille Playhouse celebrates local culture with masked gala

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:08 pm

Camille Playhouse celebrates local culture with masked gala By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Camille Playhouse will be hosting its first ever “Catrina Masked Gala” to raise funds and awareness about what the playhouse has to offer for the community on Oct. 18.

The theme of the event is Día de los Muertos, or Catrina, and guests are encouraged to show up with their faces painted or wearing a mask to celebrate the local culture.

Board member Lilia Garcia said the event is a perfect opportunity for people to learn more about the Playhouse.

“We are holding the gala to support the Camille Playhouse. It’s to raise funds but it is also to raise awareness about the Camille Playhouse, get people to talk about it and maybe if we get them to talk about it they will want to go and see our plays,” she said. “We have awesome plays and we want to get people in our doors so they can come and see them.”

Garcia said October is the perfect time to wear a mask and celebrate the local culture with Halloween and Día de los Muertos. She added the number one purpose of the event is to have people attending future plays at the Camille Playhouse.

“It’s October so it is a perfect time to put on a mask and not only celebrate Halloween and our local culture with Día de los Muertos, to celebrate a little bit of everything and come to the Camille Playhouse; that’s the number one thing. I want people, and everybody at the Camille, we want you all to come to the Camille Playhouse,” she said. “Come and see our plays, they’re great.”

The Playhouse is also hosting a raffle where the winner chooses between a three-day trip for two people to either New York City for a Broadway experience, Napa Valley backroads and railways or a Tennessee whiskey adventure.

For more information about tickets, visit the Playhouse or call them at (956) 542-8900.

The Camille Playhouse was founded in 1964 to stimulate interest in theater by the presentation of plays and the development and application of the arts necessary to such presentations, utilizing the talents and abilities of interested persons in Brownsville and the neighboring communities.

“We have great talent and we are the oldest, oldest permanent community theater south of San Antonio. We are pretty special and we’ve been around since 1964,” Garcia said. “If you’ve been to the Camille, great, keep coming and if you haven’t been in a while; come back and see some of the plays we have.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:08 pm.

