Cameron County to lift some restrictions

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. at an afternoon press conference today announced that the county will be lifting some of the restrictions it instated weeks ago.

The Cameron County Parks and boat ramps will be reopened or partially reopened. Facial covering must continue to be utilized.

County Parks, such as Isla Blanca, will only be allowed to be filled to 50% of capacity. Beachgoers will be instructed to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at the beach.

A 20 foot distance will be required between vehicles parked at county parks, such as Andy Bowie Park.

In addition, the county will lift the limit of the number of people traveling in a vehicle, but everyone riding in the vehicle must have face coverings, whether or not they are family members.

Trevino said the public must continue to practice social distancing, wear facial coverings, and should continue to follow the rules that prohibit children the ages of 14 and younger from entering the grocery store.

All travel must continue to be essential.

The lifting of the restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The new guidelines will be posted on the Cameron County website.