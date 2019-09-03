Cameron County to give away sandbags on Wednesday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cameron County to give away sandbags on Wednesday

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 7:26 pm

Cameron County to give away sandbags on Wednesday Staff report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County will begin to distribute sandbags for residents at 8 a.m. Wednesday at all county warehouse barns in Brownsville, Olmito, San Benito and La Feria.

Residents and businesses will be allowed six bags each.

Cameron County Judge Treviño Jr. says all county public works crews are working in preparation for Tropical Storm Fernand.

Some county workers are filling sandbags to distribute and others are prepping water pumps in the event they are needed in low lying areas of the county.

“Because we anticipate some rain in the area, Cameron County is taking necessary precautions to be prepared. Our crews are preparing and are ready to mobilize at a moment’s notice if necessary,” Treviño said.

The sandbags will be available at the following locations beginning at 8 a.m.

Precinct 1 - 2050 S. Browne Avenue (Brownsville) - across from Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park

Precinct 2 - 7092 Old Alice Road (Olmito) - next to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center

Precinct 3 - FM 510 and San Jose Ranch Rd. (San Benito)

Precinct 4 - 26641 White Ranch Rd. (La Feria)

HARLINGEN TO DISTRIBUTE SANDBAGS

The City of Harlingen will distribute sandbags beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents can pick up the sandbags at the Public Works Facility located at 404 South 54th Street. Harlingen residents are allowed six bags each and businesses will be given 12 bags.

Residents and business owners will be required to show an ID with a Harlingen address and a water bill indicating they have garbage service with the City.

The bags will be available from 8 am to 6 p.m. The bags are filled and residents will simply drive through for pickup.

NO SANDBAGS IN BROWNSVILLE

The City of Brownsville held its sandbag distribution earlier this year before the start of hurricane season. Officials say no additional sandbags will be handed out.

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION UNDERWAY IN SAN BENITO

The City of San Benito began giving away sandbags on Tuesday at the City Shop located at 925 W. Stenger St.

They will resume distributing the bags beginning from 6:30 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday. Residents are limited to three bags each. A water bill will be required as proof of residency.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 7:26 pm.

