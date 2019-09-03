Cameron County temporarily closes three county beach access areas - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cameron County temporarily closes three county beach access areas

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:05 pm

Cameron County temporarily closes three county beach access areas LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the temporary closing of three county beach access areas for this afternoon.

Effective at 5 p.m. today, County Beach Access No. 5, County Beach Access No. 6, and Boca Chica Beach will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Trevino said the county beaches are being closed to vehicular traffic due to the predictions of high tides, which will make for undrivable conditions.

The rest of the county beach access areas, including Isla Blanca County Park and Andy Bowie Park County Park, on South Padre Island will remain open until further notice.

Calendar

