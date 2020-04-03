Cameron County reports nine more cases of COVID-19; one is an infant - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cameron County reports nine more cases of COVID-19; one is an infant

Posted: Friday, April 3, 2020 6:52 am

Cameron County reports nine more cases of COVID-19; one is an infant Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County health officials overnight reported there have been nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total number of cases to 55.

Of the new nine cases, one of them is a nine-month-old baby boy from Brownsville. Officials say the infant is linked to a previous case.

The other eight cases are three woman from Brownsville, one male from Brownsville, a female from Harlingen, two females from Los Fresnos and one male from La Feria.

The case transmissions are as follows:

>>Brownsville - 33-year-old female - link to previous case

>>Brownsville - 40-year-old female - community

>>Brownsville - 46-year-old female - community

>>Brownsville - 9-month-old male - link to previous case

>>Brownsville - 29-year-old male - link to previous case

>>Harlingen - 22-year-old female - link to previous case

>>Los Fresnos - 18-year-old female - link to previous case

>>Los Fresnos - 21-year-old female - link to previous case

>>La Feria - 59-year-old male - link to previous case

Health officials are conducting investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.

Posted in on Friday, April 3, 2020 6:52 am.

