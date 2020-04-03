Cameron County reports nine more cases of COVID-19; one is an infant

Cameron County health officials overnight reported there have been nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total number of cases to 55.
Of the new nine cases, one of them is a nine-month-old baby boy from Brownsville. Officials say the infant is linked to a previous case.
The other eight cases are three woman from Brownsville, one male from Brownsville, a female from Harlingen, two females from Los Fresnos and one male from La Feria.
The case transmissions are as follows:
>>Brownsville - 33-year-old female - link to previous case
>>Brownsville - 40-year-old female - community
>>Brownsville - 46-year-old female - community
>>Brownsville - 9-month-old male - link to previous case
>>Brownsville - 29-year-old male - link to previous case
>>Harlingen - 22-year-old female - link to previous case
>>Los Fresnos - 18-year-old female - link to previous case
>>Los Fresnos - 21-year-old female - link to previous case
>>La Feria - 59-year-old male - link to previous case
Health officials are conducting investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.