Cameron County reports nine more cases of COVID-19; one is an infant

Cameron County health officials overnight reported there have been nine additional cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total number of cases to 55.

Of the new nine cases, one of them is a nine-month-old baby boy from Brownsville. Officials say the infant is linked to a previous case.

The other eight cases are three woman from Brownsville, one male from Brownsville, a female from Harlingen, two females from Los Fresnos and one male from La Feria.

The case transmissions are as follows:

>>Brownsville - 33-year-old female - link to previous case

>>Brownsville - 40-year-old female - community

>>Brownsville - 46-year-old female - community

>>Brownsville - 9-month-old male - link to previous case

>>Brownsville - 29-year-old male - link to previous case

>>Harlingen - 22-year-old female - link to previous case

>>Los Fresnos - 18-year-old female - link to previous case

>>Los Fresnos - 21-year-old female - link to previous case

>>La Feria - 59-year-old male - link to previous case

Health officials are conducting investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.