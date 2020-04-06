Cameron County reports first COVID-19 related death

Cameron County has received confirmation of its first COVID-19 related death of a Cameron County resident.

The patient was a 81-year old resident from the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen and had been hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this COVID-19 related death” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. In recognizing the severity of this disease and how critical these next few weeks are going to be, Cameron County is determined to do everything in its power to avoid additional loss of lives to COVID-19. It is imperative that every resident does their part to reduce the spread and avoid putting others at risk.”

Cameron County Public Health continues to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home officials said in a press release.

To date, there have been 11 employees and 11 residents who have tested positive, 10 employees and 10 residents who have tested negative and 39 individuals pending results.

The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation, and the employees who have pending results are not working at the facility.