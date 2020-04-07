Cameron County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNSVILLE — Cameron County reported seven new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

A news release issued by Cameron County Public Health confirmed the cases include two men from Brownsville who are 51 and 61 years old. The cases also include two men from Harlingen who are 43 and 92, and three women from Harlingen who are 44, 75 and 92.

All of the individuals are linked to previous cases, the statement read, including two residents from Windsor Atrium and one resident from Veranda Nursing Home.

The new cases raise the total number of confirmations to 108 in Cameron County, 20 of whom have been cleared.

“Cameron County Public Health continues its COVID-19 response plan and is conducting epidemiological investigations for each case being reported,” the release stated. “Cameron County recommends that the public abide by the Shelter-In-Place Order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr and continue practicing preventative measures.”