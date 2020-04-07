Cameron County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Cameron County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 6:50 pm

Cameron County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Staff Report Brownsville Herald

BROWNSVILLE — Cameron County reported seven new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

A news release issued by Cameron County Public Health confirmed the cases include two men from Brownsville who are 51 and 61 years old. The cases also include two men from Harlingen who are 43 and 92, and three women from Harlingen who are 44, 75 and 92.

All of the individuals are linked to previous cases, the statement read, including two residents from Windsor Atrium and one resident from Veranda Nursing Home.

The new cases raise the total number of confirmations to 108 in Cameron County, 20 of whom have been cleared.

“Cameron County Public Health continues its COVID-19 response plan and is conducting epidemiological investigations for each case being reported,” the release stated. “Cameron County recommends that the public abide by the Shelter-In-Place Order issued by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr and continue practicing preventative measures.”

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 6:50 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]