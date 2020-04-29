Cameron County records another death; Hidalgo reports 9 more cases - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Cameron County records another death; Hidalgo reports 9 more cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:59 pm

Cameron County records another death; Hidalgo reports 9 more cases STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

An 84-year-old woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced Wednesday in a news release.

According to the release, the woman was a resident of Windsor Atrium in Harlingen. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 17 in Cameron County, and 24 in the Rio Grande Valley. 

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one,” Trevino said in the release. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

An additional 14 people also tested positive for COVID-19 from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Indios, Olmito and San Benito; their ages range from a 3-year-old to people in their 80s. 

The total number of cases for Cameron County is now 401, with 178 individuals recovering.

Four cases are linked to a previous case, with two transmitted through the community and one being travel related. 

In Hidalgo County, nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release, bumping the total there to 324.

The ages of these new Hidalgo County cases range from people in their 20s to people in their 70s — county officials’ preferred method of releasing ages — and come from Alamo, Edinburg, Mission, San Juan and Weslaco. 

FIfteen people are in area hospitals, with two of them in intensive care units; 20 were released from isolation on Wednesday.

As of now, the county has conducted 4,072 of COVID-19 testing, with 3,638 returning negative and 110 pending.

According to the release, the testing is at a positive rate of 8.9%; the World Health Organization said a good benchmark for testing is 10% or lower.

“Having this data will be helpful as the state begins to reopen,” Cortez said in a release. “I’m a big proponent of using data as well as the advice of medical experts as a basis for decision-making about whether the reopening process is posing any concerns.”

On its Facebook page, Starr County announced a ninth person tested positive for COVID-19.  

The Rio Grande City woman is in her late 60s and is under healthcare supervision; the county has no other information at the time.

As of now, seven cases in Starr County have fully recovered, with two recovering under medical supervision. 

Posted in on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:59 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]