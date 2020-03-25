Cameron County: New travel related COVID-19 cases tied to other patients

Cameron County Public Health has received confirmation of three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19.

The cases include a 20 year-old male from Rancho Viejo, a 21 year-old male from Brownsville and a 21 year-old female from Brownsville.

The three people all traveled out of the United States and are currently under home isolation. Health officials say these cases are linked to the first travel-related case of Cameron County where a young man traveled to Europe in early March.

Officials are conducting the epidemiological investigations to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.

Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.