Cameron County launches its first Christmas Toy Drive - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cameron County launches its first Christmas Toy Drive

CHRISTMAS TOY DRIVE DROP OFF LOCATIONS

• Port Isabel Annex Building — 505 Highway 100

• Los Fresnos Annex Building — 745 West Ocean Boulevard/Highway 100

• Old Cameron County Courthouse (Dancy Building) — 1100 East Monroe Street, Brownsville

• Administrative Building (2nd floor Emergency Management) — 964 East Harrison Street

• San Benito Annex Building — 1390 West Expressway 83

• Harlingen Annex Building — 3302 Wilson Road

• Rio Hondo Annex Building — 125 West Colorado Avenue

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 11:38 am

Cameron County launches its first Christmas Toy Drive By ALANA HERNANDEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

As Christmas continues to draw near, county officials aim to help many children in need receive presents this year.

The Cameron County Judge’s Office-Division of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal Service launched its first Christmas toy drive this week.

Now through Friday, Dec. 13, the public can donate unwrapped toys to any of the toy drive’s seven drop-off locations during regular business hours.

“ Christmastime can be a difficult time for families in need and purchasing gifts is a luxury some cannot afford,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. said. “Through the generosity of our residents and county employees, we’re hoping to bring smiles to many grateful children this holiday season.”

According to county representatives, the goal of the toy drive is to provide less fortunate children with hope and happiness during this holiday season.

“ We want to give the gift of joy as much as we can,” Cameron County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez said. “So I think this toy drive is an excellent idea.”

According to Martinez, distribution of the toys will be determined with the help of different local agencies that work with low income families.

“ There are some parents out there that are struggling and their priorities are to pay the light bill, water bill and to put food on the table,” Martinez said. “So there’s not a lot of that extra money to buy a lot of gifts so we’re going to help supplement that.”

According to Martinez, county personnel hope to make the Christmas toy drive an annual event.

“ I know there are a lot of agencies who do this, but we want to be a part of it as well so we would really like the public to open their hearts and deliver a toy to one of our locations,” Martinez said. “As a community, we can help our children smile on Christmas morning.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com

Posted in on Sunday, December 8, 2019 11:38 am.

Calendar

Calendar

