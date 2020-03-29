Cameron County has 7 new virus cases; Valley infections reach 52

HARLINGEN — Cameron County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped sharply upward by seven to reach an even 20, health officials announced Sunday.

The new cases include a 43-year-old male from Brownsville who reported no travel history outside of Cameron County and appears to be the second locally acquired transmission.

The other new cases, all travel-related, include a 38-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 53 year-old male, all from Brownsville, a 50-year-old female from San Benito and a 62-year-old male from Los Fresnos.

In Hidalgo County, officials announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon, raising the total number of cases to 28.

Only two of those cases required hospitalization, said County Judge Richard F. Cortez, with the remaining COVID-19 victims ordered to self-quarantine at home.

“ We are in a war now,” Cortez said. “Each one of us is a soldier and we have the weapon to fight this. Stay home and follow good hygiene.”

Three cases in Starr County and one reported in Willacy County bring the total number of cases in the Rio Grande Valley to 52 as of Sunday. No deaths have been reported.

Across Texas, 2,552 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed along with 34 deaths, according to the latest data Sunday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Among the state’s counties, 118 of 254 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases, led by Harris County with 445, Dallas County with 439, Travis County with 179, Denton County with 148 and Bexar County with 140.

More than 25,000 people have been tested.

Valley adds test sites

Two additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites open today, bringing the total currently operating in the Valley to five.

The new testing sites are on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses in Brownsville and Edinburg. They are open to students, employees and the public, but an appointment must be made first and a telephone screening will be conducted to determine if a person’s symptoms appear to be COVID-19.

To make an appointment, call ahead to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833–UTRGVMD (1-833-887-4863) to be screened.

Results will take two days.

Testing sites opened previously include Brownsville at the city’s Sports Park, on the South Texas College campus in Rio Grande City and in Edinburg at the First Family Medical Center. All those seeking to be tested must go through a telephone screening first.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. issued a passionate and personal message to county residents Saturday night, urging those who are abiding by his shelter-at-home decree to continue to do so.

Those who are not were chided for not taking the current coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“For the rest of you who continue to think that this is no big deal, that I won’t get sick or I’m young and healthy and I can get past it, for just a moment of careful thought and consideration, don’t think about yourself; for the next several weeks, think about others: your grandparents, your parents, your children, your neighbors and co-workers, the doctors, nurses and hospital staff and health professionals, first responders that are putting their lives on the line to save and care for those being affected and sickened by the coronavirus,” the judge posted on his Facebook page.

Treviño’s declaration last week to shelter at home, like similar efforts elsewhere, is an attempt to slow the coronavirus’ spread by flattening the upward curve of new infections.

“This is a small sacrifice that if we all make, and do it right, then we can get ahead of this coronavirus,” Trevino continued. “If we don’t all do our part, this virus will continue to spread, to kill and delay our abilities to get back to normal as soon as possible. Are you really telling all of us that you can’t sacrifice a few days of your life by staying at home to protect the lives of others?”

The judge also urged county residents to have some historical perspective, saying the crisis we are living through, and how each individual responds, will be something that will remain important long after the virus is controlled.

“As you look back on this period in your life, are you going to be able to say ‘I did my part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus’ and that your kids would be proud of your actions?

“Or are you going to wish you had followed the shelter-in-home restrictions because one of your family members became ill and lost their life because you cared more about doing what you wanted to do rather than what needed to be done?” he added. “Well, what’s it going to be? Please choose carefully, lives hang in the balance.”