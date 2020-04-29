Cameron County curfew to end on Friday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cameron County curfew to end on Friday

Posted: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:33 am

Cameron County curfew to end on Friday By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. this morning provided residents with an update on how the county continues to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treviño said the midnight to 5 a.m. curfew that had been in place for the past several weeks in the county will end on May 1.

Although Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this week announced that the wearing of facial coverings expires on Thursday, Treviño said he encourages residents to continue to wear facial coverings and to practice social distancing.

“Everything that we have in place” we will continue as a recommendation, he said.

The judge reported that on April 1, the county had 37 reports of COVID-19 and on April 27 the number of COVID-19 cases was at 387.

