Cameron County COVID-19 cases rise by 23; Total of 73 have recovered - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Cameron County COVID-19 cases rise by 23; Total of 73 have recovered

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:07 pm

Cameron County COVID-19 cases rise by 23; Total of 73 have recovered Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County officials announced an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, bringing the county's confirmed coronavirus infection cases to 239.

As of Tuesday, 73 people have recovered from infection here, county health officials say.

Ages of those included in Tuesday's announcement ranged from 1 to 65.

In Brownsville, there were three cases of community infection, a case linked to a previous case and another travel-related case.

In Harlingen, there was one travel case and two community infections.

In La Féria, three cases were linked to previous cases.

In Rio Hondo, nine cases were linked to previous cases.

In San Benito, three cases were linked to previous cases.

"As cases continue to be reported, we continue to see links between families," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. "Although sheltering in place may be challenging, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that everyone contributes by doing their part in practicing physical distancing."

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:07 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]