Cameron County COVID-19 cases rise by 23; Total of 73 have recovered

Cameron County officials announced an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, bringing the county's confirmed coronavirus infection cases to 239.

As of Tuesday, 73 people have recovered from infection here, county health officials say.

Ages of those included in Tuesday's announcement ranged from 1 to 65.

In Brownsville, there were three cases of community infection, a case linked to a previous case and another travel-related case.

In Harlingen, there was one travel case and two community infections.

In La Féria, three cases were linked to previous cases.

In Rio Hondo, nine cases were linked to previous cases.

In San Benito, three cases were linked to previous cases.

"As cases continue to be reported, we continue to see links between families," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. "Although sheltering in place may be challenging, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that everyone contributes by doing their part in practicing physical distancing."