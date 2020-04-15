Cameron County COVID-19 cases reach 254; 84 recoveries

Cameron County health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions aimed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 as 15 additional cases were confirmed late Wednesday, bringing the county's total confirmed infections to 254.

According to county health officials, 84 residents have recovered and been confirmed as cleared.

The ages of those included in Wednesday's report of new cases ranged from 25 to 89.

Here's a look at the county's latest COVID-19 cases listed by city:

>>Brownsville - 46-year-old woman - Travel related

>>Harlingen - 25, 37, 50, 51, 82, 89, 89 women - Linked to previous case

>>Harlingen - 45, 55 men - Linked to previous case

>>Harlingen - 45-year-old woman - Community

>>Los Fresnos - 53-year-old woman - Linked to previous case

>>San Benito - 39, 44 - women - Linked to previous case

>>San Benito - 71-year-old man - Linked to previous case

Nearly a month ago, Cameron County's confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 19--involving a travel-related infection of a Rancho Viejo resident. The first instance of a community inquired infection was confirmed March 24 and involved a Rio Hondo resident.

The county has since registered three residents who have died of COVID-19. The first death was reported April 6, and then two additional deaths were reported April 9. All three were patients of nursing homes in Harlingen.

To date Cameron County cases tied to Veranda Nursing home include 21 employees, five related to employees and 50 residents. Another 37 employees and 24 residents tested negative for the virus.

Windsor Atrium has 15 employees and 17 residents who tested positive. One employee and two residents tested negative.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing as needed, health officials said.