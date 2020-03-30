Cameron County confirms additional COVID-19 cases

Cameron County Public Health has received confirmation of six additional cases of COVID-19. These include five individuals from Harlingen, including four males between the ages of 29 – 65 and one 52 year-old female.

With the exception of a 36 year-old male who is linked to a case previously reported, they are all travel-related. The sixth case is an 18-year old female from Brownsville who is a community transmission case as she did not report any travel outside of Cameron County nor contact with another known COVID-19 case.

All of the cases are in isolation. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County to 26.

Cameron County Public Health continues operations as part of the COVID-19 response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms.

Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.

Cameron County continues to emphasize the importance of following prevention methods:

 Practice physical distancing by keeping your distance 6 feet from others.

 If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate.

 Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary.

 Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing.

 Covering when coughing or sneezing.

 Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

For information on coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650,

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.