Brownsville, Valley groups reimbursed for migrant care

The City of Brownsville and a number of other non-profit organizations in the Rio Grande Valley will receive nearly $3 million as reimbursement for taking care of migrants who arrived in the Valley in recent months.

According to a news release from U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, the money comes from the emergency food and shelter program and is just the first round of reimbursements.

In total, $7.8 million was awarded nationwide and the rest of the $30 million allotment will come at a later date.

“No one is surprised that Texas communities have gone above and beyond to care for migrants crossing the southern border in record numbers, putting their own needs on hold to help others,” said Cornyn.

The largest reimbursements in Cameron County are being given to the City of Brownsville, which will receive nearly $200,000, and Good Neighbor Settlement House, which was awarded nearly $176,000.

In Hidalgo County, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley was given slightly more than $600,000. Other agencies may receive federal funding once their applications are approved.

CAMERON COUNTY

>>Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley - $3,184.32

>>City of Brownsville - $197,309.93

>>Good Neighbor Settlement House - $175,992.07

>>Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville - $6,198.31

>>Loaves and Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. - $16,934.52

>>La Posada Providencia - $29,147.51

HIDALGO COUNTY

>>United Way of South Texas - $2,599.32

>>Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley - $601,557.88

>>Salvation Army Corps Center - $108,371.25

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Rio Grande Valley is the busiest sector in the nation and accounts for nearly 40% of all the arrests of immigrants on the border.

