Brownsville truck drivers receive layoff notices

HARLINGEN — Trucking firm Rich Logistics has notified drivers and off-road employees the company will be closing five terminals, including facilities in Brownsville and Laredo.

Employees of the company, which is owned by RoadRunner Transportation Systems, were notified by letter Monday of the impending closings in what is known as a federally required WARN notice of layoffs to occur within 60 days.

It is not known how many employees at the Brownsville terminal, located at 2240 N. Central Ave., will be affected.

In addition to Brownsville and Laredo terminals, facilities in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri, will be shut down, as well as the terminal in Burton, Michigan. Rich Logistics is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The notification letter to drivers and employees also said the trucking firm would be significantly reducing staffing at other locations — Dallas, El Paso and Van Ormy, Texas, and at Little Rock and Nashville, Tennessee.

According to federal records, the company employs about 520 drivers.

RoadRunner has been caught up in a federal financial scandal after three former executives were indicted in an alleged accounting and securities fraud case in 2017.

Federal prosecutors allege the three executives were involved in a complex scam from 2013 to 2017. A 19-count indictment charged the men with conspiracy, securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and attempting to influence auditors to falsify company financial records to inflate earnings.

After the company fired the three, the firm restated its financial results and the resulting fall of the company’s stock price cost shareholders around $245 million.