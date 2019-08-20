Brownsville truck driver facing drug charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Brownsville truck driver facing drug charges

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 2:21 pm

Brownsville truck driver facing drug charges Staff report Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — The driver of a tractor trailer found in possession of cocaine was arraigned Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.

Bond was set at $75,000.

The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Floribeto Andraca, 49, of Brownsville.

Authorities had noticed the tractor trailer tailgating another vehicle and conducted a traffic stop Sunday at about 3 p.m. on Expressway 77/83.

They reported Andraca became increasingly nervous, prompting a request to search the vehicle.

Officers discovered a duffle bag in the cab of the truck with packages containing about eight kilos of cocaine.

Calendar

