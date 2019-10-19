Brownsville set for mayor’s state of city - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Brownsville set for mayor's state of city

Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:00 pm

Brownsville set for mayor’s state of city By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Mayor Trey Mendez will deliver his first State of the City address from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Brownsville Events Center.

There, residents, local businesses and community organizations will have the opportunity to learn about the vision and priorities for moving the city forward in the years to come. Mendez will highlight the achievements of the past year and said the event will be focused on culture, innovation and people.

“I would highly encourage everyone interested in Brownsville’s future to attend the State of the City address. We will be discussing all the great things that have happened this year and that happened this year and the vision of the future. We will be focusing on culture, innovation and people,” Mendez said.

The luncheon is hosted by the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.

Partners for the event include the City of Brownsville, Brownsville Community Improvement Incorporation, Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, Brownsville P ublic Utilities Board, Texas Southmost College and SpawGlass Contractors.

“Every October, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce begins a new fiscal year in which new initiatives, strategies and partnerships will lead to growth and betterment of our organization,” CEO of the Brownsville Chamber Esmeralda Villarreal said in the press release for the event. “In concurrent with new leadership in the City of Brownsville, we look forward to collaborating on city-wide initiatives that will positively impact the community, entrepreneurs, local organizations and businesses.”

The event has an admission fee of $45 per person. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.brownsvillechamber.com.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:00 pm.

Online Features

