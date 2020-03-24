Brownsville PD taking reports online as precaution

The Brownsville Police Department announced that it will be taking non-emergency reports via its online reporting system as a protective measure against COVID-19.

The department will also be closing its Records Department and will operate the service through mail and online, according to a statement posted by the department on Facebook.

“Chief Sauceda is committed to keeping our community and our staff safe. In response to the National Emergency Declaration, and out of an abundance of caution to limit or reduce the spread of COVID-19 (Corona Virus), the Brownsville Police Department will temporarily adjust how we deliver service,” the department wrote.

“To limit face to face interactions, we ask that you make use of our online reporting system for all non-emergency calls,” the statement read. The department explained that officers dispatched to locations may meet with individuals outside rather than in an enclosed space as a preventive measure.

BPD’s Records Department service window will be closed until further notice, according to the statement. Services will be conducted online and through mail, the department stated.

“It is important to note that the Brownsville Police Department will continue to meet the public safety needs of our community. We are not limiting our services, but merely adjusting how the services are delivered,” BPD wrote.

To speak with the department regarding offense or incident reports, criminal history or background checks, accident reports, or to report a non-emergency incident online, reach out here:

Online Reporting

https://www.brownsvillepd.com/online-reporting

Email Records Requests

Offense or Incident Reports

openrecordsrequest@cob.uss

Criminal History of Background Checks

bpd.historycheck@cob.us