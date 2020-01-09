Brownsville PD releases annual crime report

The Brownsville Police Department’s 2019 Annual Crime Report was released this week, detailing varying crime rates collected through incidents reported across the city. The total number of crimes reported in Brownsville decreased by over 200 incidents.

Crime reports were collected through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) in partnership with the FBI. The information was taken from the system on Jan. 7, 2020, according to the annual report.

Previously, BPD utilized the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which reported crimes as a summary, versus the current system that reports the crimes at the incident-based level.

In total, there were 5,221 crimes in the City of Brownsville this year as opposed to 5,478 reported in 2018.

In 2019, there were zero murders reported. Brownsville saw 64 rapes, 144 robberies, 460 incidents involving aggravated assaults, 631 burglaries, 3,800 thefts, and 122 motor vehicle thefts.

The data showed a sharp reduction in murders over the past decade, with a total of 7 reported in 2010 and one or more taking place each year between 2011 and 2018.

In 2019, robberies increased by 7.46% and the aggravated assault rate declined by 2.95%. The burglary rate saw a 13.29% rise, while the theft rate decreased by 7.68%.

Motor vehicle theft decreased by 10.29%, while the number of rapes per capita (per 100,000 persons) was listed at 34.90. Brownsville’s population estimate is 183,392 residents, according to the report.

The top vehicle makes reported stolen this year were foreign cars, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and GMC.

Crashes and alcohol related incidents saw 8.31% and 17.31% reductions respectively. Accident fatalities saw a 38.46% decrease.

The department’s Narcotics and Controlled Substance Enforcement Unit collected over 90,305 grams of cocaine, over 406 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of heroin, over 7,289 grams of methamphetamine, over 164 grams of synthetic marijuana, and 6.7 grams of cannabis concentrate.

BPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit reported finding two explosive devices. The unit also responded to four bomb threats.

The Domestic Violence Unit investigated 378 cases in the city.

Chief Felix Sauceda wrote that his administration has launched “a very aggressive community outreach and partnership initiative” aimed to place emphasis on “underserved classes.”

“The department has teamed up with very strong community partners and worked selflessly to continue its community-based initiatives,” he wrote.

The 2019 Annual Crime Report can be found on the City of Brownsville website, www.cob.us.

