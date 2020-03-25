Brownsville PD now has phone app

The Brownsville Police Department announced a new app this week through which city residents can receive updates, file reports online, locate towed vehicles, and more.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, BPD included links to the Apple Store and Android Play, where the app can be downloaded for use.

“As part of Chief (Felix) Sauceda’s ongoing commitment to effective, efficient, and modern day police services, the Brownsville Police Department now has its very own mobile app!” the department wrote in a post on Wednesday.

According to the department, services available via the app include COVID-19 resources and information, a shelter in place order issued by County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., online reporting, ‘find my towed car’, record department requests, mugshots, border wait times and related information, and Crime Stoppers tip submission.

BPD recently announced that it would close its service window at the Records Department and operate via U.S. Mail and online reporting as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. The department said in a post that officers were taking protective measures such as meeting with individuals outside rather than in an enclosed space.

“It is important to note that the Brownsville Police Department will continue to meet the public safety needs of our community. We are not limiting our services, but merely adjusting how the services are delivered,” the department wrote in a statement on its website.

The department has also been working to compile information on free resources to keep residents busy and active while at home in accordance with CDC warnings and recommendations, according to the department’s website.

“With all age groups in mind, we have gathered dozens of free resources to help keep your body moving, imagination challenged, and creativity flowing!” wrote BPD. The page links to collections of physical fitness, learning, and other free online resources to keep residents engaged.

“Use these resources to help keep everyone in your house, from young children to seniors, engaged and entertained! We are continuously adding new content. We would love to see you involved with these resources, so check back frequently. Have suggestions? Send them to us at bpd.pio@cob.us ,” the department wrote.

A message from Chief Sauceda posted on the department’s Facebook page assured residents that the department is working to keep the community safe amid uncertainty caused by the virus.

“Rest assured that the men and women of the Brownsville Police Department are committed to ensuring your safety as this situation evolves. We urge you and your family to continue to follow all CDC recommendations,” Sauceda wrote.

“Working hand in hand with you, our community, we know that WE WILL get past these trying times,” wrote the chief.

