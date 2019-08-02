Brownsville PD helps fill backpacks - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Brownsville PD helps fill backpacks

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 8:30 pm

Brownsville PD helps fill backpacks By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Police Department filled more than 700 backpacks with school supplies Friday at the Southmost Station to be distributed to Brownsville Independent School District schools for students who are in need.

The event happens yearly and its purpose is to help and motivate students to continue their education. Crayons, folders, notepads, pencils and many more school supplies were put inside the backpacks of different colors and prints by police officers who walked across the room on an assembly line type of system.

“We are preparing a little over 700 backpacks and we are going to be distributing them to different BISD schools here in Brownsville,” Melissa Gonzalez, public information officer, said. “It is important to support education because it builds stronger bonds with the community, the children and we care a lot about the children and their education because that is their future.”

The annual event hopes to help children continue their education and the sponsors include Capital One, Wells Fargo and Driscoll Health Plan. After the 700 bags are assembled, the Police Department will start distributing them within the next few days to different BISD schools so they can be donated to those in need.

“It is very important to support education; it is our future, so we are here to support the future. We don’t always like to say it, we like to put it in our actions and this is one of our contributions to our community,” Police Chief Felix Sauceda said. “(Kids) have to stay in school, stay positive, have a good attitude and be life changers.”

Sauceda said that he hopes the event will continue for many more years.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, August 2, 2019 8:30 pm.

