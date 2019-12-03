Brownsville native gets chance to win $100,000 in college tuition

A college student from Brownsville is one of among 20 finalists from around the country who will participate in the 11th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the upcoming College Football Conference Championship weekend.

Gilberto Cardenas, a junior at the University of Texas at Tyler, has a chance to win $100,000 in tuition in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Contest rules required students like Cardenas to send a video to Dr Pepper that explained how the tuition money will help them make an impact in the world.

At the start of his video Cardenas talks about the 39,000 plus veterans living in the United States who cannot afford a home and are considered homeless.

“With your help Dr Pepper I can begin to provide housing for these heroes much sooner after graduation,” he said.

Cardenas is studying construction management and has plenty experience in creating shelters and he said not only would the tuition money help him pay off his student debt but can also help him focus on his goal after he graduates.

“Building homes and creating safe communities for these heroes is only a small part that I can contribute. These men and women fought bravely and sacrificed themselves for our nation and now I wish to show them we all care. There isn’t much out there to assist these heroes but with this scholarship it will help me provided homes all over the country for these veterans much sooner,” Cardenas said.

According to official rules, the contestant who throws the most number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds wins $100,000. The runner-up will receive $25,000 in tuition.

Cardenas’ throw will be featured in the SEC Championship Game which pits the Georgia Bulldogs against the LSU Tigers at 3 p.m. Saturday. He will be competing against three other individuals in his division.

“Dr Pepper and college football go hand-in-hand, and the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway not only demonstrates our commitment to the sport, but it is also our way of giving back to the fans by enabling them to make their academic goals a reality,” said Derek Dabrowski, vice president of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. “This is an incredible group of finalists, all of whom have big plans to make a difference with the money they are trying to win. We are proud to be a part of their journey, and we can’t wait to see them take the field this weekend.”

To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided college students with more than $10 million in tuition, which has enabled them to achieve their goals and realize their academic dreams.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com