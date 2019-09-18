Brownsville names new public works director

Brownsville’s Engineering and Public Works Department will be lead by a newly announced director.

Selected to the position, Armando Guitierrez Jr. will officially start Sept. 23, according to Brownsville City Manager Noel Bernal.

“We are thrilled to have Armando Gutierrez on board,” Bernal said. “His vast knowledge and management experience will serve the organization well in the highly-technical areas he is tasked with leading. His leadership skills in training and mentoring staff will also positively contribute to our organizational culture and enhance our mission to serve the residents of Brownsville.”

Gutierrez will oversee the newly combined engineering and public works departments to implement systems, operational plans, and policies to improve city services.

“The Engineering & Public Works Department will aim to execute capital projects for improvements to City infrastructure, with an emphasis on streets and drainage,” a city press release about Gutierrez’s selection states.

Gutierrez most recently served as director of Public Works for the City of Port Arthur in the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area. He has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, public works, project management, utilities, and various aspects of development.

Gutierrez earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and holds certifications as a licensed professional engineer (PE) and certified floodplain manager (CFM).

“Gutierrez has overseen such projects such as the Hurricane Harvey Disaster Recovery and Damage Assessment for the City of Port Arthur in addition to the development of a 20-year street improvement plan in 2017, and the completion of the City of Kingsville Comprehensive Plan in 2008,” the press release states.