Brownsville Metro limits passengers, encourages social distancing

Mayor Trey Mendez declared Brownsville in a state of disaster on Tuesday to give the city additional authority to undertake measures to help contain and mitigate COVID-19.

The new measures include containment measures to protect the health and safety of Brownsville Metro riders, employees and the community.

The Brownsville Metro measures that are now being implemented are the following:

>>Seating will be reduced by approximately 50 percent to allow more distance between passengers on all its fixed-route service.

>>Seating on paratransit service will be limited to 2 riders per trip.

>>Seating at La Plaza Terminal Lobby will be reduced by approximately 50 percent.

>>Route 6 (top of the hour) will be canceled to allow for the addition of a Flex Route to deviate service as needed due to social distancing measures.

>>Route 14 extended service to TSC will remain canceled until classes resume.

>>For non-essential trips, they encourage riding during off-peak hours of 9 am-2 pm.

>>A greater emphasis is being taken on disinfecting surfaces frequently touched by the public at our facilities and buses daily.

Brownsville Metro said they will me communicating service changes on RideSystem App via push notifications and they’ll remain in continuous communication with the office of emergency management to monitor developments.

“These additional safety precautions may result in delays on certain routes, and riders need to plan accordingly, including adjusting travel times,” the press release reads.

For more information about all the measures the City of Brownsville is taking as a response to the coronavirus, visit cob.us/2066/coronavirus-updates.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com