Brownsville Metro limits passengers, encourages social distancing - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Brownsville Metro limits passengers, encourages social distancing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:06 pm

Brownsville Metro limits passengers, encourages social distancing By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Mayor Trey Mendez declared Brownsville in a state of disaster on Tuesday to give the city additional authority to undertake measures to help contain and mitigate COVID-19.

The new measures include containment measures to protect the health and safety of Brownsville Metro riders, employees and the community.

The Brownsville Metro measures that are now being implemented are the following:

>>Seating will be reduced by approximately 50 percent to allow more distance between passengers on all its fixed-route service.

>>Seating on paratransit service will be limited to 2 riders per trip.

>>Seating at La Plaza Terminal Lobby will be reduced by approximately 50 percent.

>>Route 6 (top of the hour) will be canceled to allow for the addition of a Flex Route to deviate service as needed due to social distancing measures.

>>Route 14 extended service to TSC will remain canceled until classes resume.

>>For non-essential trips, they encourage riding during off-peak hours of 9 am-2 pm.

>>A greater emphasis is being taken on disinfecting surfaces frequently touched by the public at our facilities and buses daily.

Brownsville Metro said they will me communicating service changes on RideSystem App via push notifications and they’ll remain in continuous communication with the office of emergency management to monitor developments.

“These additional safety precautions may result in delays on certain routes, and riders need to plan accordingly, including adjusting travel times,” the press release reads.

For more information about all the measures the City of Brownsville is taking as a response to the coronavirus, visit cob.us/2066/coronavirus-updates.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

More about

Posted in on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:06 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]