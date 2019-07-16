Brownsville man charged in Island hit-and-run - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Brownsville man charged in Island hit-and-run

Posted: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 9:10 am

Brownsville man charged in Island hit-and-run By MARK REAGAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The South Padre Island Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Brownsville man Monday who they accuse of hitting a golf court and fleeing the scene.

The City of South Padre Island said Gergorio Gonzalez is accused of driving a white four-door vehicle that crashed into the golf cart on the 4900 block of Padre Boulevard Saturday, causing the golf cart to flip over.

Four people were sent to the hospital in the accident, with two having been released, one in stable condition and another listed in critical condition, according to the press release.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

