Brownsville Literacy Center to host back to school fair

The Brownsville Literacy Center will host the “Back to School Health and Community Fair” from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, where families will receive free educational information, health screening and nutrition presentations. Free school supplies and books will also be provided.

The purpose of the event is to inform the community of all the resources available from the literacy center and several other nonprofit organizations that will also be at the fair. Executive Director Emily Younger said another purpose of the event is to inform residents of the benefits of early reading to children and the importance of implementing reading habits for both adults and children.

“Developing early literacy skills makes it easier for children to learn how to read, so, when they go to school they’re at an advantage,” Younger said. “Children introduced to reading early on, they tend to read earlier and excel in school, compared to children who are not exposed to books and language at a young age.”

Nonprofit organizations that will be at the fair to inform the community and donate supplies include the Cameron County Office of the District Clerk, Workforce Solutions Cameron, Friendship of Women, Brownsville Public Utilities Board, Palms Behavioral Health and Ray Martinez from Brownsville Royal Knights.

On a regular basis, the Literacy Center offers computer, English and chess classes for a low price. This summer, they hosted the “Summer Reading Program” where children received classes on robotics, chess, cooking and arts and crafts, among others. The program was only $10 per week and lunch was included.

“We do have one of the highest illiteracy rates in the country and that’s very unfortunate, so, any resources or whatever help we can provide that’s what Brownsville Literacy Center is all about,” Younger said.

