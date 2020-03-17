Brownsville issues local disaster declaration - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Brownsville issues local disaster declaration

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:48 pm

Brownsville issues local disaster declaration Staff report Brownsville Herald

Brownsville Mayor Juan “Trey” Mendez III issued a local disaster declaration in regards to COVID-19.

Trevino said the declaration is needed to give the City of Brownsville additional authority to undertake measures to help contain and mitigate the virus.

Also, according to Mendez, starting Wednesday occupancy for all city bars and restaurants will be reduced by 50 percent.

The disaster declaration has other guidelines that must be followed:

• Restaurants and bars, effective March 18, 2020, restaurants and bars shall be limited to 50 percent of occupancy in order to comply with social distancing.

• Deliver and takeout is strongly encouraged. Downtown parking meters will be immediately suspended in order to support these measures. Parking areas within shopping areas are also strongly encouraged to create takeout and delivery designated parking spaces.

• Churches, movie theaters and gymnasiums shall be limited to 50 percent of their occupancy and comply with social distancing

(READ THE MAYORS MESSAGE)

“The lessons we are learning from communities across the nation and the globe is that aggressive measures implemented sooner rather than later promise to protect our community and our community’s most vulnerable members,” said Mayor Mendez.

The disaster declaration was issued under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 and Section §418.108(A) of the Texas Government Code.

The city is updating information on its website at https://www.cob.us/2066/Coronavirus-Updates

