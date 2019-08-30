Brownsville home destroyed in overnight fire - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Brownsville home destroyed in overnight fire

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 9:15 pm

Brownsville home destroyed in overnight fire Staff report Brownsville Herald

An overnight fire in East Brownsville gutted a home, but was stopped before others were damaged.

The blaze happened at a home near Zena Drive and 5th Avenue, off of Highway 48 and North Central Avenue.

Brownsville firefighters say it took engine trucks, fire rescue and a ladder truck several hours to contain the fire and extinguish it.

The home was destroyed but firefighters were able keep the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters say Thursday afternoon they responded to a number of grass fires with the largest burning 40 acres near FM 1732 and New Carmen Avenue, just south of Rancho Viejo. They were assisted by the Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department and U.S. Forestry Service.

Calendar

Calendar

