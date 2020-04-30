Brownsville, Harlingen agree to partner in virus fight

The Brownsville City Commission held a special meeting on Tuesday where they approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Harlingen and the City of Brownsville to assist in the detection and mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

“Both cities believe it is mutually beneficial to establish an interagency cooperation to assist in the detection and mitigation efforts for the current worldwide COVID-19 crisis pandemic through the City of Harlingen’s participation in the existing Drive-Thru Testing Site that is currently being operated by the COB,” a memo from Arturo Rodriguez, public health director, that was sent to Mayor Trey Mendez and the City Commission reads.

“The parties will consult and coordinate with one another through their respective point of contacts as the current pandemic crisis evolves in an effort to flatten the curve by providing much needed testing to the both communities.”

The memo reads that for each Harlingen resident, whether insured or uninsured, receiving a COVID-19 test, a $43.00 cost share reimbursement fee applies. Current operational costs include COVID-19 drive-thru site, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), supplies, personnel and capital equipment.

“The city of Harlingen cost share obligations under this contract would reduce our operational costs and enable us to have some cost recovery of the Covid-19 drive-thru,” the memo reads.

“For each uninsured Harlingen resident who is tested for COVID-19 at drive -thru an agreed rate of $110.00 per test will be reimbursed to the city of Brownsville.”

Harlingen residents will also get tested at the Brownsville Sports Park and they have to either been referred by a physician and completed an online questionnaire that determines they are eligible for testing at the drive-thru test site.

Harlingen residents also have to verify residency through driver’s license, state identification card, student ID or other acceptable official means of identification.

The City of Harlingen will cover costs for those residents who are uninsured.

