Brownsville confirms two virus cases through drive-thru testing

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 8:34 pm

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 8:34 pm

Brownsville confirms two virus cases through drive-thru testing

The City of Brownsville says two people who took part in the COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site have been found to have coronavirus.

A 38-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from Brownsville, tested positive for COVID-19. They say the pair are not related and in both instances the cases are travel related and have been reported to Cameron County Health Department.

The drive-thru testing site at the Brownsville Sports Park was set up so officials could assess the risk of COVID-19 cases in the community.

They say if residents feel they need to get tested, they urge them to fill out the online questionnaire available on BTXcares.com.

