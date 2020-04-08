Brownsville city employee tests positive for COVID-19 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Brownsville city employee tests positive for COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 7:12 am

Brownsville city employee tests positive for COVID-19 BY LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A deep cleaning is under way at Brownsville City Plaza after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials report the individual is the first city employee to test positive.

In a press release issued late Tuesday night, city officials said the test results on the employee were received on Tuesday. The employee was tested April 3. Because of privacy issues, no other information will be released on the employee.

The city said several actions have been taken as a precautionary measure and in the best interest of our employees and public including:

>> A deep cleaning of City Plaza is being performed overnight

>>City Plaza will be closed for one business day on Wednesday, April 8

>>A detailed contact tracing is being performed with all employees and other parties who the infected employee may have come into contact with

At this time, the city is unable to determine if the exposure to the COVID-19 virus occurred at the workplace or in the community, officials said. The city continues to follow CDC guidelines for workplace safety, promotes good hygiene practices, and shares health, safety and travel guidelines with all employees.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 7:12 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]