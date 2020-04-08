Brownsville city employee tests positive for COVID-19

A deep cleaning is under way at Brownsville City Plaza after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials report the individual is the first city employee to test positive.

In a press release issued late Tuesday night, city officials said the test results on the employee were received on Tuesday. The employee was tested April 3. Because of privacy issues, no other information will be released on the employee.

The city said several actions have been taken as a precautionary measure and in the best interest of our employees and public including:

>> A deep cleaning of City Plaza is being performed overnight

>>City Plaza will be closed for one business day on Wednesday, April 8

>>A detailed contact tracing is being performed with all employees and other parties who the infected employee may have come into contact with

At this time, the city is unable to determine if the exposure to the COVID-19 virus occurred at the workplace or in the community, officials said. The city continues to follow CDC guidelines for workplace safety, promotes good hygiene practices, and shares health, safety and travel guidelines with all employees.