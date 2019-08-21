Brownsville Chamber to host women leadership forum

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Business Center Rio Grande Valley Program will host the “Women in Leadership Forum” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Brownsville Events Center.

The forum has been going on for three years and its purpose is to motivate women to aspire to leadership roles, connect attendees with entrepreneurial resources and offer networking opportunities to members of the business community.

“We saw that there was a need for platforms for women to encourage women to support women, to inspire women to aspire to be what they want,” Esmy Villarreal, president and chief executive officer at the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, said. “This is a platform in which we are trying to create a balance in the workplace of importance for both men and women to support each other. Behind every successful woman there is always long nights of work, tears, of course moments of joy and pride, but it’s no easy journey to get to where they currently are.”

Consul General Neda Brown of the Consulado General de los Estados Unidos en Matamoros will be the distinguished keynote speaker and panelist. Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez and beauty blogger Rosy McMichael will also be panelists.

“It is important that men understand how women struggle throughout the workplace and how they’re not perceived as what perhaps should be perceived,” Villarreal said. “We are excited because it does bring an opportunity to have real people having real conversations.”

The forum will open with a fashion show by Sunrise Mall, a sponsor for the event. This is the first time the forum happens at night and includes a fashion show.

“We are actually changing the concept of what we do, it is exciting times for the chamber and we believe in taking risks,” Villarreal said. “The whole concept of this fashion show is to portray women of all sizes, shapes and of course on how to dress from your typical job to the evening, but most importantly, it is an opportunity to make women feel that they should not be carried away by stereotypes. To allow women of all shapes and sizes to be themselves.”

The forum has an admission fee of $45 per person and it’s open to both men and women. To register, visit “Women in Leadership Forum” on Facebook or call (956) 542-4341.

“We want everyone to feel welcomed, both men and women,” Villarreal said. “We want it to be impactful, we want it to change lives. We want to inspire the next CEO, the next president, the next general consul, the next city deputy manager, the next beauty blogger. You can be anything and with this type of speakers and panelists it is something that we will accomplish.”

